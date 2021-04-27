Body found in Wisconsin was that of missing Maryland woman

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that a body discovered in southern Wisconsin last week belonged to a missing Maryland woman who reportedly had no ties to the area.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Eileen G. Brown, 58, of Baltimore, was found dead Friday in a wooded area in the town of Burke, about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) northeast of Madison. Her death is not believed to be suspicious, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Brown’s family said she has no connections to the Madison area.

Authorities said Brown flew into Madison's Dane County Regional Airport from Baltimore on Wednesday and went missing after checking into a town of Burke hotel. All of her belongings were in her room.

A forensic autopsy was completed Sunday, though preliminary results are on hold until further investigation, WISC-TV reported.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WISC-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0