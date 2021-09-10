 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body of man found on interstate in Sauk County
0 Comments
AP

Body of man found on interstate in Sauk County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin State Patrol says the death of a man whose body was found on Interstate 90/94 in Sauk County is under investigation.

Authorities were notified shortly after midnight Friday that there was a person down in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Lake Delton.

State troopers and emergency responders arrived and found the 20-year-old man had died. Investigators are trying to determine what happened.

The State Patrol, Lake Delton police and Sauk County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

The eastbound lanes were closed for about five hours.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blinken marks 20th anniversary of Sept. 11

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News