Body of Middleton doctor found in Iron County

GURNEY, Wis. (AP) — The body of a missing Middleton doctor has been found in northern Wisconsin.

Kelsey Musgrove had been hiking at Potato River Falls in Iron County and last had contact with people on March 26. The Iron County Sheriff's Officer received word on March 30 that Musgrove had not returned home to Middleton.

Deputies located Musgrove’s vehicle in a parking area at Potato River Falls and a search began by air, ground and water. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, WBAY-TV reported.

On Sunday, the Musgrove's body was located in an area near the falls. The sheriff’s office says foul play is not suspected. The investigation into the death is ongoing.

Musgrove was a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

