Bond set for superintendent accused of false imprisonment

A school superintendent charged with false imprisonment in northeastern Wisconsin was back in court

OCONTO, Wis. (AP) —

Suring Schools Superintendent Kelly Casper made her initial appearance in Oconto County Circuit Court where a $5,000 signature bond was set.

Casper is accused of illegally confining some students during searches for vaping devices. The superintendent is accused of illegally detaining six female students who were asked to take off some of their clothes in a high school bathroom during the searches Jan. 17 and 18.

Prosecutors have said the searches themselves were not illegal, WLUK-TV reported.

Casper is currently on paid administrative leave. She returns to court April 28 when her motion to dismiss the charges is expected to be heard.

The 51-year-old Casper has said the searches were her first at Suring, but that she had previously searched students an estimated 20 times while employed at the Coleman School District.

