Bookstores adapt to pandemic with online orders, shipping

Another reason for increased sales at Dotters involves the focus on buying local, and Leonard appreciates the Eau Claire community’s support.

“It’s been overwhelming how incredible people have been in their generosity and patience to get us through all of this,” Leonard said. “I’ve always been aware of the special community that we managed to create around the shop, but that has never been more apparent ... It was incredible, the outpouring from the community to ensure that we can still be here when this is all done.”

Though Leonard and Heinke Moen cannot interact in person with customers, a few offerings still exist to provide connection through literature. Dotters is continuing its ongoing book club, but now the members meet virtually every month. Heinke Moen also leads story time for children most Saturday mornings on Facebook, a remote version of the activity that previously occurred at the physical store.

Leonard and Heinke Moen are the only two employees, so Dotters Books could be flexible and adjust to the pandemic. That doesn’t mean the transition was easy, though. Leonard said it has been difficult to find an equilibrium between her job and family while working from home, but she aims to balance the daily stresses of running a small business with gratitude that demand for the books has continued.