Born at less than 1 pound, Wisconsin infant beats the odds

Store-bought clothes wouldn’t fit, so the family signed up for a care package from Twenty-Five and Four, a nonprofit that makes clothes for premature babies. Soon after, Richard was wearing “little vests,” his mom said.

“We were still able to get some normality by getting able to dress him,” Rick said.

During Richard’s six months at Children’s, his parents would make the hourlong commute to the hospital each day. Beth would spend the day at the hospital while Rick was at work in St. Paul, and at night they’d spend time with their son before returning to home to Somerset, for the night. On weekends, they’d spend the night at Richard’s side at the hospital.

On Dec. 4, when Richard was six months old, he went home for the first time. Since then, he’s been able to meet the rest of the family and get to know their dogs, Maverick, Charlie and Sky.

“That kid is incredible,” Kern said. “He went from being just so sick and where I would come in and talk to his family every day and say, ‘I don’t know what today holds, but we’re going to do our best to try to get him through.’