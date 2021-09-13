Boy struck by projectile on playground remains in a coma

SILVER LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A six-year-old boy who was struck in the head by a projectile while on the playground at his school in Kenosha County remains in critical condition and in a medically-induced coma following brain surgery, according to relatives.

Alex Hook is a first grader at Riverview Elementary School in Silver Lake and was playing with classmates at recess Friday. Kenosha County sheriff's officials say a landscaper was mowing the grassy median in the center of the street near the school.

Relatives say the landscaper apparently mowed over a piece of rebar which struck Alex directly in the back of his head. Alex suffered a skull facture and brain bleeding and was flown to Children's Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee where he underwent emergency brain surgery.

“He’s still in critical but stable condition. He had additional swelling at the left side of his face today,” Alex's aunt, Michelle Delaquila Koertgen, told the Kenosha News on Sunday night.