Brewers vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers announced the team received the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend but wouldn’t disclose what percentage of players and staffers participated.

Major League Baseball has announced it would relax protocols for teams that had 85% of their players and primary field staff vaccinated. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns declined to say whether the Brewers had reached that 85% threshold.

Stearns did say the Brewers who participated received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Brewers also put out a public service announcement Monday promoting COVID-19 vaccination. The release of the video coincided with the first day that Wisconsin made vaccination available to everyone 16 and older.

The video featured star outfielder and 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich as well as pitchers Freddy Peralta and Brent Suter. During a Monday Zoom session with reporters, Suter noted that he and his wife had tested positive a couple of months ago.

“My experience was more like a medium flu that lasted for 10 days,” Suter said. “I’ve been sicker in my life, but I’d never been that out of it for that long.”

