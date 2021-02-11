Broad coalition recommends emergency detention improvements

Attorney General Josh Kaul convened a summit to study the issue in 2019, bringing together groups representing sheriffs and chiefs of police, counties, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, hospitals, mental health advocates, public defenders and others.

The coalition announced its recommendations on Thursday. Some of its proposals will be included in Gov. Tony Evers' budget that he is expected to submit to the Legislature on Tuesday, while others may be introduced as separate legislation or implemented without a change in the law.

The coalition recommended diverting a larger share of cases away from emergency detention, which can be achieved through more and earlier access to crisis services before the person comes into contact with law enforcement. The coalition also said the process and capacity to handle such cases must be improved when inpatient treatment is required.