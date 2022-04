Brother of Milwaukee's acting mayor jailed on felony charges

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A brother of Milwaukee's acting mayor has been booked into the Milwaukee County Jail on felony charges, including first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon.

The charges, which also include possession of a firearm by a felon, against 37-year-old Allen Addison Jr. were filed in January and an arrest warrant was issued.

Addison is accused of shooting a man in the head in Milwaukee on Jan. 4. The victim survived. Court records do no list an attorney who could speak on Addison's behalf.

Addison was booked into the jail on Thursday, records show, just days before the mayoral election in which his brother will face off against former Ald. Bob Donovan.

A spokesman for the mayor's office, Jeff Fleming, said that Johnson had been “direct and upfront about his siblings,” and has noted that while one brother is a warden of a state prison, another brother has been an inmate in that prison.

