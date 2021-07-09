Bucks fan becomes online sensation for beer, tearing shirt

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee Bucks fan has become a social media darling after a cameraman at Fiserv Forum caught him chugging a beer and ripping his shirt during a playoff game.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that Dan Roberts of New Berlin had just gotten a new Bucks shirt hours before he attended Game 5 of the Bucks’ playoff series against Atlanta.

During the fourth quarter a cameraman put Roberts on the Jumbotron. Roberts proceeded to slam his beer rip his shirt in half.

Fans asked for his photo after the game. The Bucks posted the moment on their social media. House of Highlights posted the video to YouTube. As of Friday the video had nearly 130,000 views.

Several fans throughout the playoffs have won fame on social media by ripping their shirts or chugging beers on the Jumbotron at Fiserv Forum. Roberts said he couldn't decide which route to take so he did both.