 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Budget committee to weigh cameras for Capitol officers
0 comments
AP

Budget committee to weigh cameras for Capitol officers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Legislature's budget-writing committee is set this week to consider whether to buy body cameras for state Capitol police officers.

Gov. Tony Evers' 2021-23 state budget calls for spending a total of $100,000 on 35 to 50 cameras for the Capitol Police at a cost ranging from $800 to $1,200 per camera, depending on the model. Additional costs for storing footage would depend on the number of cameras purchased, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Police use of body cameras has been a contentious issue. Civil rights advocates maintain the cameras promote transparency and accountability. Opponents argue that the cameras represent an invasion of privacy and have questioned the cost of purchasing the cameras as well as storing and retaining footage.

A state Department of Justice survey of 434 Wisconsin law enforcement agencies earlier this year found 63% use body-cameras and 73% use dashboard cameras in their squad cars.

The Joint Finance Committee is set to consider authorizing the spending for the Capitol Police cameras during a meeting Thursday. The committee could authorize the full $100,000, reduce that amount or choose not to buy any cameras at all.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 17

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News