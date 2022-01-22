Bus used in Milwaukee homeless outreach destroyed in arson

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A bus used by a Milwaukee homeless outreach organization to distribute food, clothes and other resources has been destroyed in an arson.

Vicky Cordani, vice president of the Street Angels board of directors, told the Journal Sentinel Friday the bus was stocked with a range of critical items the organization hands out to the homeless population throughout Milwaukee County.

It included food, coats, socks, hand warmers, blankets, sleeping bags, hygiene products, bus passes and various gift cards.

Street Angels uses two buses to distribute the resources throughout the county three days a week. After finishing up another round of outreach around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Cordani said the bus was set aflame sometime around 10 p.m. outside its offices on Milwaukee’s south side.

The group’s second bus was not set on fire, but it’s unclear what damage it may have sustained from the nearby fire. Cordani said the organization has not been able to access it because it’s coated with a thick layer of ice from fire hoses.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0