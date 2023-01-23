 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bystander killed in Milwaukee police chase

A man is dead after a vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police crashed into his car

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man is dead after a vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police crashed into his car.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the 47-year-old man was killed Sunday evening.

Police said in a news release that officers starting chasing a stolen vehicle that had been involved in an armed robbery. The vehicle crashed into the man’s car as he was crossing an intersection.

The man was a passenger in the car. The driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Five male teenagers who were in the stolen car also were injured but are expected to survive.

Police recovered a firearm that is apparently connected to the incident but didn't specify whether it was found in the fleeing vehicle, on one of the teens or elsewhere at the crash.

The Milwaukee Police Department's pursuit policy allows officers to chase a vehicle if they believe the vehicle or the occupants were involved in a violent felony.

