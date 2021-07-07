California identifies new, rare gray wolf pack

Roberti, who is president of the Plumas-Sierra Cattlemen’s Association, said ranchers report wolf attacks on their cattle and feel there is nothing they can do to stop it.

In January, the Trump administration removed endangered species protections from gray wolves, ending longstanding federal safeguards and putting states and tribes in charge of overseeing the predators.

Environmental and animal-rights groups say the move was premature because wolves haven’t returned to most of their historical range. They are pushing the Biden administration to reverse it.

Wisconsin was the first state to resume hunting of wolves. A study released this week by University of Wisconsin scientists says that as many as one-third of Wisconsin’s gray wolves likely died at the hands of humans in the months after the federal government announced it was ending legal protections.

The study estimates that poaching and hunting have reduced the statewide wolf total to between 695 and 751, down from at least 1,034 in spring 2020, though some other scientists say more direct evidence is needed for some of the calculations.

Scientists involved in the study said the findings should serve notice to wildlife managers in other states with wolves.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0