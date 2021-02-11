 Skip to main content
Candidates, groups spent record $54m on legislative races
AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Candidates and special interest groups spent a record $54 million on Wisconsin legislative races last year, according to a report released Thursday.

The spending shattered the previous record of $35.8 million set during the 2018 races, government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's analysis found.

Democrats and groups supporting them spent $29.7 million. GOP candidates and their supporters spent more than $24.2 million.

The candidates and the four legislative campaign committees drove most of the spending, shelling out a combined $44 million. That figure includes a record $31.9 million in spending by candidates and a record $12.1 million by the committees.

The most expensive race was in western Wisconsin's 32nd Senate District, where Democrat Brad Pfaff defeated Republican Dan Kapanke to win an open seat.

Spending in that race totaled more than $3.3 million. Pfaff and Kapanke together spent more than $2.1 million. Outside groups spent nearly $1.2 million in the race.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

