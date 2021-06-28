Carbon banking hangs in balance in agriculture-heavy states

“We do know some carbon is being sequestered under certain practices and certain farming systems. That’s good. Let’s support that,” said Lilliston. “But let’s not use that as an excuse for companies (not) reducing their own emissions.”

Lilliston agrees that the work and money farmers like A.J. Krusemark invest to store carbon will have long-term benefits for the environment. But he argues that all that work won’t do much to help mitigate climate change if big companies are then allowed to buy those carbon credits to offset their own pollution.

“One of the things that we’re concerned about is a company saying, ‘Hey, look, we’ve paid for some carbon (to) be sequestered over here. So we don’t have to reduce our own emissions over here, our own pollution,’” Lilliston said. “And that kind of trading, that kind of offset of pollution, is what that is called, is a real problem.”

Skeptics of carbon banking practices say that, in order for it to have real climate impact, the carbon storage must come in tandem with reductions in greenhouse gas emissions — not as a replacement for that pollution.

And then there is the complication of how to accurately measure the amount of carbon stored in a particular plot of land.