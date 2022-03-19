 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cargo train derails at Pewaukee; no injuries reported

No one was hurt after a Canadian Pacific cargo train derailed Saturday morning while traveling through Pewaukee

The Journal Sentinel reports the derailment happened about 6:37 a.m. near Somerset Lane and Parkside Road in the city of Pewaukee. No injuries, power outages, private property or environmental damage has been reported, authorities said.

As the train slowed to a stop, a boxcar derailed from the track, causing one tanker and seven additional boxcars to derail. Only one of the derailed boxcars was hauling freight; the other boxcars and the tanker were empty, authorities said.

The derailment blocked portions of Parkside Road, restricting access to homes there, but otherwise did not affect traffic. The incident remains under investigation by Canadian Pacific.

