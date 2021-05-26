 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cause of Rapids paper mill fire under investigation
0 comments
AP

Cause of Rapids paper mill fire under investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (AP) — A paper mill that was once Wisconsin Rapid's largest employer has been damaged by fire.

Crews from at least seven agencies responded to the fire at the Verso paper mill Tuesday night. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from a smokestack and the roof of the mill about 8:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the blaze was mostly contained by 10:15 p.m.

The paper mill has a long history in the city. It was opened in 1904 and was shut down last summer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News