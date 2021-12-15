 Skip to main content
AP

Chain-reaction crash in Wisconsin fog kills 1, derails train

A chain reaction of vehicle collisions in foggy weather at a railroad crossing in northeastern Wisconsin killed one of the drivers and caused a train to derail

POUND, Wis. (AP) — A chain reaction of vehicle collisions in foggy weather at a railroad crossing in northeastern Wisconsin killed a box truck driver and caused a train to derail, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. in the town of Pound. Authorities said the crashes involved two dump trucks, an empty logging truck, a box truck and other vehicles. Some vehicles were pushed into the train and knocked it off the rails, Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve said.

The driver of the box truck was killed when the vehicle slid under the train, WLUK-TV reported. Suave confirmed that fog was a factor in the crash.

The crash closed Highway 141 and authorities said cleanup could take until Thursday morning. Sauve said schools in Coleman are holding students because roads aren’t safe for buses due to the weather and the added traffic from the detour, WBAY-TV reported.

Pound is located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Green Bay.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

