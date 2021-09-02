Chairman: Nothing wrong with talking with conservatives

Prehn issued a statement Thursday morning saying suggestions that he coordinated or consulted with state Republican elected officials are “not factual.” He said he never spoke to any “currently elected Wisconsin state official in regards to this matter.”

“I did, however, speak with friends and acquaintances as I foresaw holding over could become contentious,” he said. “I wonder if any other political appointee has ever had discussions with friends and/or colleagues, or even a spouse about what is going on in their lives?”

He said he's confident he can legally hold the seat despite Naas' appointment and looks forward to the courts resolving the matter.

Prehn filed a motion on Monday seeking to dismiss Kaul's lawsuit. He contends that a 1964 state Supreme Court decision clarified that state law allows board appointees to stay on until the Senate confirms their successors.

“Board terms start and end with the Senate's advice and consent,” the motion said.

Republican legislators filed a motion last week seeking to join the case, arguing that state law allows the Legislature to intervene in cases where statutes are challenged and that Kaul's lawsuit could end the Senate's role in confirming appointees.