Charges filed against man accused in fatal stabbing

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of stabbing a woman at least 38 times resulting in her death is facing a homicide charge, among other counts in Marathon County Circuit Court.

A criminal complaint has been filed against 43-year-old David Morris in the April 23 death of 52-year-old Renee Caird. The Weston man was shot and wounded by police who responded to Caird's call for help, the state Department of Justice said.

Morris is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, false imprisonment, obstructing an officer and two counts of recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, the Wausau Daily Herald reported.

When officers arrived at a Weston apartment, Morris said Caird was with him, but that nothing was wrong, the complaint said. Police tried to force open the apartment door when they heard Caird scream, but were unable to gain access.

They radioed for a sledgehammer, used it make a hole in the door and saw Morris was armed with a large kitchen knife and that Caird was on the floor with what appeared to be stab wounds, according to prosecutors.