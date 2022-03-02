Charges filed against man accused of police station shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused of opening fire inside a Milwaukee precinct station told investigators he hoped officers would return fire and kill him, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Darreon Parker-Bell is accused of firing his pistol three times in the District Five station last week where he had gone to inquire about his friend who had died in police custody. No one at the station was struck by gunfire, either from the alleged shooter or an officer who returned fire.

According to prosecutors, Parker-Bell fled from the station and was later shot and injured by police several blocks away. Seven officers are on administrative duty as a result.

The criminal complaint against Parker-Bell includes one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Parker-Bell's girlfriend, Angel Harrell, says he and the friend who died in police custody, Keishon Thomas, were like brothers and that Parker-Belll was having a difficult time dealing with his recent death and several other hardships.

The Waukesha Police Department is the lead outside agency investigating Thomas’ death. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said it found no trauma during an autopsy, but the cause of death is pending a toxicology report, which can take weeks to complete.

Court records do not list an attorney for Parker-Bell.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0