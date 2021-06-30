 Skip to main content
Child, 2, struck and killed by train in Taylor County
AP

MEDFORD, Wis. (AP) — A toddler has been struck and killed by a train in Taylor County, according to sheriff's officials.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday about a pedestrian being struck by a train the the village of Lublin. When emergency responders arrived they found the individual who was struck and killed was a 2-year-old child who apparently was left unattended.

According to authorities, the Canadian National Railway conductor noticed the child running on the side of the tracks and attempted to stop the train moments before the toddler was struck.

Besides sheriff's deputies, Gilman and Thorp first responders went to the scene. An investigation continues.

