City known for motorcycle rally mulling over man-made lake

Ron Romens, president of CRS, said that a lake in the heart of Sturgis is very “doable,” and would provide endless possibilities for active recreation.

“We specialize not only in the body of water, but also in the recreation that goes around that body of water,” he said.

That could be a walking path, a beach, a miniature golf course and more, he said.

“There needs to be spaces and recreation for all ages so they feel comfortable coming to the park,” Romens said.

He said a lake could range in price from $1.5 million to $5 million depending on what the client wants.

The committee also has been working with Gene Fennell and Fennell Design, Inc. in Rapid City concerning the design of the park.

The committee liked the idea of the lake because they would be creating a natural eco-system which could be used by students for science lessons and more throughout the year.

Plus, the lake could be used year around not only for swimming and water play, but also for ice skating or sledding.

