City of Green Bay, Oneida Nation inch closer to new deal

Under the draft agreement, the tribe would make annual payments to the city through 2035 for road maintenance, storm and sewer work and other services. The schedule allows the Oneida Nation to pay less this year as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic and gaming revenue losses.

“It’s going to take two to three years to come out of this,” said Oneida Chairman Tehassi Hill. “That was one reason for the structure of the payments.”

The tribe would also make a one-time payment of $150,000 to Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary as a “gesture of good faith,” Hill said. A separate document outlines the jurisdictions for Green Bay and Oneida police and provides guidelines for the agencies to work together.

Unlike the previous agreement, the proposal further recognizes the tribe’s sovereignty by stipulating that its zoning and building codes apply to people and businesses on tribal land. It also details ways the governments can work together, such as sharing resources, supporting grant applications and coordinating environmental initiatives.

“Really strengthening that connection that we have between the nation and the city will be one of the most beneficial things to come of this,” Genrich said.