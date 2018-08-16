Clark County Sheriff Greg Herrick lost his re-election bid Tuesday, but he didn’t sound like he minded at all.
“I need to retire — the Good Lord is helping me out,” Herrick said Wednesday morning. “I have no regrets whatsoever. I feel good about it; I need to enjoy life too.”
Herrick, 58, has served as Clark County sheriff for eight years. However, challenger Scott Haines received 1,818 votes in Tuesday’s primary, just 63 more votes than Herrick’s 1,755.
Herrick said he sent a text to Haines, letting him know he wasn’t going to request a recount or mount a write-in campaign. Both men ran as Republicans; there is no Democratic challenger, so Haines is all but guaranteed to be the next sheriff.
Herrick said he intends to retire when his term ends the first week of January. “The people made their choice,” he said.
“I’ve got the beef farm and cattle, and that’s where my heart is at,” he added. “I’ve got a lot of wonderful things to do with my life.”
Herrick said he started with the county immediately after graduating from high school, so when he retires, he will be just shy of 40 years of service.
“I’ve worked with (the county) all my adult life,” he said. “We’ve accomplished a lot. We returned $1.1 million in the last four years back into the general fund.”
