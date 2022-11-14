 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Coach: Slain Virginia football players 'were all good kids'

Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting are being remembered by head football coach Tony Elliott as “incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.”

  • 0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting were remembered Monday by their head coach as “incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.”

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were juniors returning to campus from a class trip to see a play Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student.

The young men were members of the Virginia football team, journeying through periods of transition in their careers — whether it was bouncing back from a season-ending injury, changing positions on the team or transferring in from another school.

“They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard,” head football coach Tony Elliott said in a statement.

People are also reading…

Their absence was already being felt on campus, prompting American studies professor Jack Hamilton to tweet that he was “just stunned and devastated and completely at a loss.”

Hamilton had Chandler and Davis as students.

“In my experience, star athletes often tend to hang out with other athletes (understandable, given the time commitment),” Hamilton wrote. “But (Davis) seemed to go out of his way to make friends with non-athletes.”

As the tragedy reverberated throughout the campus, the head football coach was seen sitting alone at a table outside the university's football offices, his head in his hands.

“They were all good kids,” Elliott said before getting into an SUV with several other coaches.

A couple hours later, teammate Aaron Faumui spoke briefly through tears.

“I don’t even know what to say right now," said the college senior who plays defensive tackle. "I just want to say they were three young great men.”

The grief was felt widely, penetrating football programs across the country — in part because college athletes can move around more with the easing of transfer restrictions. Players from Wisconsin to Utah and Washington state mourned because they had played at Virginia.

“Can’t put into words the physical and mental pain that comes with losing not just teammates, but brothers,” tweeted Wayne Taulapapa, a running back who transferred from Virginia to the University of Washington. “You were never just football players, but rather examples of great and honorable young men.”

The shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday as a charter bus full of students returned from seeing a play in Washington, D.C.. University President Jim Ryan said authorities did not have a “full understanding” of the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police on Monday captured a university student, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, whom they say is suspected of shooting the three football players and wounding two others. Jones had once played on the football team, but had not been a member of the team for at least a year, police said.

On Monday morning, Lavel Davis Sr. posted a message on Facebook: “Lord please help me.”

LAVEL DAVIS JR.

Davis was a 6-foot-7 wide receiver from Dorchester, South Carolina. He finished the 2020 season ranked No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference for average yards per reception, among many other accolades.

An undisclosed injury sidelined Davis for the 2021 season but he returned this year, starting six of the first seven games. In the season opener against the University of Richmond, Davis caught four passes for 89 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown. He was on a watch list for 2022 Comeback Player of the Year.

Herman Moore, who developed a friendship with Davis as an alumni-mentor, said Davis was hoping to finish his college career on a high note after bouncing back from his injury.

Davis had aspirations for the NFL. But he was also thinking about life beyond sports, perhaps in business. The future, however, was yet to be decided.

“He wanted to be recognized as the best receiver in the nation,” Moore said. “And he felt he had all the tools and the athleticism to get it done.”

DEVIN CHANDLER

Chandler was a wide receiver from Huntersville, North Carolina. He recently transferred from Wisconsin. His accomplishments for the Badgers included a 59-yard kickoff return and 18-yard rush in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Wake Forest in 2020.

“Once a badger, always a badger,” Jim Leonhard, the University of Wisconsin’s interim head football coach, tweeted Monday.

“He had a lasting impact on his teammates, even after he left UW, which is a testament to the type of person he was,” Leonhard wrote. “His personality was infectious and he was a joy to be around. Our team is hurting for him and his family.”

Hamilton, the American studies professor, said on Twitter that Chandler had been in one of his large lecture classes.

"He nevertheless made a point to come to my office hours repeatedly, often just to ask questions about how things worked around UVA,” Hamilton wrote.

The professor later helped Chandler to declare his major in American studies

“He was an unbelievably nice person, always a huge smile, really gregarious and funny,” Hamilton wrote. “One of those people who’s just impossible not to like.”

D'SEAN PERRY

Perry was a linebacker from Miami, Florida. In September, Perry told the Daily Progress that he was called to the Cavaliers’ football offices. Linebackers coach Clint Sintim said he needed Perry to move from linebacker to defensive end.

Perry told the newspaper it was "no problem at all. It was a smooth transition.”

“Honestly, I feel like I can do both (linebacker and defensive end),” Perry said. “And I prepared myself well to work in space and pass rush during the offseason. … So, both positions I’m very comfortable with and I’m just trying to help the team win.”

Perry appeared in seven games this year and made seven tackles.

Michael Haggard, an attorney for Perry’s parents, issued a statement thanking the South Florida and the Charlottesville communities for “the outpouring of support during this impossibly tragic time,” according to NBC News.

“Right now, Happy and Sean will not speak publicly about the incident as their grief is only beginning, and out of respect for the University of Virginia community which has been terrorized by another mass shooting in the United States,” the statement said.

MIKE HOLLINS

Mike Hollins, a running back on the football team who was also shot, was in stable condition Monday, his mother Brenda Hollins told The Associated Press.

“Mike is a fighter — and he's showing it,” she said after flying to Virginia from Louisiana. “We have great doctors who have been working with him. And most importantly, we have God's grace and God's hands on him.”

Like most college football players, Hollins has aspirations to play professionally, his mother said. But he has other dreams and goals, which include being an educator.

"We’re praying for the other families," she said.

This story has been corrected to show that Jim Leonhard is the University of Wisconsin's interim head football coach. He is no longer the team's defensive coordinator.

Finley reported from Norfolk, Virginia. Associated Press news researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why AP called the Wisconsin Senate race for Ron Johnson

Why AP called the Wisconsin Senate race for Ron Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson’s lead over Democrat Mandela Barnes was large enough after all the votes from Democratic strongholds in Wisconsin had been counted that Barnes couldn’t close the gap. That enabled The Associated Press to call the race Wednesday for the Republican incumbent. The AP determined there were no more votes left to count in Democrat-leaning counties like Milwaukee and Dane and that Barnes couldn’t catch up with the votes left to be tallied elsewhere. Barnes and Johnson got personal in recent days. Barnes said Johnson and his wealthy donors benefited from the tax cut under former President Donald Trump. Johnson defended his accomplishments and said his rival had none.

Candidates who backed overturning Trump loss are rebuffed

Candidates who backed overturning Trump loss are rebuffed

Election deniers who backed Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election failed in some of their highest-profile races. Conspiracy theorists were crushed in Michigan and Pennsylvania, and Trump's handpicked candidate for Wisconsin governor lost, meaning the GOP won't be able to change the way elections are administered in that pivotal swing state. There are two key states where the races for top posts are too close to call — Arizona and Nevada. But democracy advocates were cheered at the initial round of major losses. Says one GOP pollster: “Trying to overturn an election is not wildly popular with the American people."

In election, support for abortion rights was about much more

In election, support for abortion rights was about much more

Support for abortion rights drove women to the polls in Tuesday’s elections. But for many, the issue took on higher meaning, part of an overarching concern about the future of democracy. Women, especially Democratic women, were more likely than men to say the Roe v. Wade reversal was a top factor in their vote. That was according to AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of more than 94,000 voters in the midterm elections. More women also said the reversal made them angry, and said abortion had a major impact on their decision to turn out and which candidate they supported. In interviews with AP reporters, many women linked their concerns about abortion to fears for the country.

Why AP called Wisconsin governor race for Tony Evers

Why AP called Wisconsin governor race for Tony Evers

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers showed strength over Republican challenger Tim Michels in even the conservative Milwaukee suburbs. That’s what led The Associated Press to be able to call the governor's contest for Evers early Wednesday. Evers ousted GOP Gov. Scott Walker by fewer than 30,000 votes in 2018, setting up a hotly contested race for this year’s reelection campaign. The stakes couldn’t have been higher this year in swing-state Wisconsin, one of the nation’s few remaining presidential battlegrounds. Evers will be in office for the 2024 election with the power to certify the results of that race.

Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?

Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?

Can newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the even-more Republican Wisconsin Legislature get along better over the next two years than the previous four? That’s the $5 billion question. That’s where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that will hang over Evers and lawmakers as they look ahead to what they want to do with that money. Both sides have staked out priorities, not all of which conflict, but neither faction has shown much of an ability to cooperate. Republican lawmakers were meeting Thursday to elect their leaders for the next two years who will work, or not, with Evers.

Video shows Wisconsin poll worker, not 'cheating' in Philly

Social media users are sharing a video claiming it shows a masked man “cheating” in front of cameras at a Philadelphia polling site. But the original video shows a poll worker in Madison, Wisconsin, initialing ballots to be handed out to voters on Tuesday. The misleading video removed the label identifying it as being shot in Madison. Nick Custodio, deputy commissioner with Philadelphia’s elections board, told the AP that Philadelphia does not use paper voting booths like those in the video, noting that the “I voted” stickers in the video do not match those used by the city.

Mistrial declared in trial of 2 former nonprofit officials

A federal judge has declared a mistrial in an embezzlement and bribery case against two men acquitted along with a Philadelphia council member and his wife in a separate case last week. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Monday’s decision came after a juror in the case against Rahim Islam and Shahied Dawan contracted COVID-19. The former Universal Companies executives were acquitted last week of bribing Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, who were acquitted of honest services wire fraud. Islam and Dawan faced separate charges accusing them of embezzlement and bribery. Both have denied wrongdoing and prosecutors haven't said whether they will seek a retrial.

4th grader uses Heimlich to save fellow student from choking

Authorities say a 9-year-old Wisconsin elementary school student may have saved the life of one of her classmates by peforming the Heimlich maneuver on her as she choked during lunch. Fourth grader Essie Collier noticed Tuesday that a classmate was in distress and holding her neck during lunchtime. The girl says she rushed to the student. Teacher Samantha Bradshaw says Essie wrapped her arms around the student and began performing the Heimlich. Her classmate’s airway was cleared, and within seconds the girl was breathing fine. Essie says that she learned the technique two years ago from a YouTube video and that the lesson stayed with her.

Analysis: Vikings, Bucs, Packers, Colts make big statements

Analysis: Vikings, Bucs, Packers, Colts make big statements

Bust out the victory chains. The Minnesota Vikings proved they’re for real. After piling up wins against losing teams and backup quarterbacks, the Vikings earned a signature victory on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts also made big statements on Sunday. The Vikings overcame a 17-point, second-half deficit in a difficult environment to improve to 8-1 with a thrilling 33-30 overtime win over Josh Allen and the Bills. There’s no doubting Kirk Cousins anymore. He rallied the Vikings to their fifth win this season when trailing with 2 1/2 minutes or less remaining.

Barnes' Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee's Black turnout

Barnes' Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee's Black turnout

In Wisconsin's tight U.S. Senate race, Democrat Mandela Barnes' chances to unseat two-term Sen. Ron Johnson may rest with how well he turns out Black voters who don't always show up in big numbers. Barnes, who would be Wisconsin's first Black senator, is doubling down on breaking through with younger members of that bloc who community organizers say are often disinterested or feel their votes don't make a difference. He plans events at Black student unions and elsewhere in the community in the campaign's closing stretch, and he's investing millions in reaching young voters of color on streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify. Barack Obama was in Milwaukee on Saturday to lend his star power to a rally for Barnes.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Americans are lonelier than ever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News