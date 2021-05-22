Coming out of pandemic, Wisconsin workforce shortages remain

“Right now in Wisconsin, you can get $16.75 an hour essentially to be unemployed and sit on the sidelines,” WMC spokesman Nick Novak said. “If we don’t fix this immediately, it’s going to cause irreparable harm.”

WMC also has asked that Evers use some of the federal stimulus to provide sign-on bonuses to create added incentive to work.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, also took aim at federal unemployment benefits during an interview with “Fox News Radio” earlier this month.

“The biggest problem we have now in our economy is that the federal government has subsidized sitting on your couch,” Johnson said. “We are paying people not to work, so employers cannot hire the people they need to run their manufacturing plants or be in the service industry.”

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, a small-business owner for more than three decades, said in an interview he favors the federal unemployment program, which is slated to run through September.

“Anyone who thinks that is the biggest barrier is probably on the side of paying their employees a very low wage and that’s why they’re having a hard time finding employees,” Pocan said.