Committee to consider statue of Wisconsin's first Black SOS

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The board in charge of decorations at the state Capitol voted Monday to create a subcommittee to study the prospect of placing a statue of Wisconsin's first Black secretary of state on the building's grounds.

The State Capitol and Executive Residence Board voted unanimously to create the subcommittee. The panel will work with a community advisory committee and the state Department of Administration on a proposal to build a $241,000 statue of Vel Phillips.

The subcommittee will finalize details and develop a recommendation on whether the statue should be placed outside or inside. The panel also will recommend whether to make an exception to SCERB policies prohibiting the addition of any internal or external plaques or monuments without an existing one being removed.

Republican state Sen. Amy Loudenbeck, SCERB’s vice-chairwoman, wouldn't let the panel vote on whether to approve the statue outright, saying members need more information and the subcommittee approach is the best way to obtain it.

Phillips was the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1951. She went on to become the first Black member of the Milwaukee Common Council and the state’s first Black judge. She won election in 1978 as the state’s first female and first non-white secretary of state.