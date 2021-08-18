Conservatives ask justices to toss Dane County mask mandate

PHMDC officials said an email to The Associated Press that they're confident the mask requirement is legal. They declined further comment.

Dane County finished the two weeks from July 26 to Aug. 8 averaging 82 COVID-19 cases and 34.5 hospitalizations daily, according to PHMDC's latest data. Two people died of the disease during that span. Nearly 70% of all county residents had been vaccinated.

Meanwhile Wednesday, the University of Wisconsin-Madison announced students and staff who can't or won't show proof of vaccination will have to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, the school announced Wednesday.

The mandate will go into effect Aug. 30, the school said in a news release. Students and staff who refuse the tests will be held “accountable,” the release said. It didn't elaborate. Asked about the consequences for not getting tested, UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said those details would be shared with “those who are affected.”

The university implemented an indoor mask mandate earlier this month. The same day Republicans who control the Legislature’s rules committee voted to require the UW System obtain the panel’s approval before implementing any COVID-19 policies.