Coronavirus cases linked to Forest County tribal event

CRANDON, Wis. (AP) — Several tribes in Wisconsin are urging people to get a coronavirus test if they attended an American Indian event last weekend in Forest County.

The Potawatomi says at least two people who contracted COVID-19 attended the annual Meno Keno Ma Ge Wen Powwow in Carter Aug. 6-8.

Forest County Potawatomi Chairman Ned Daniels Jr. says the community is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, so all large gatherings and events on the reservation will be postponed until Aug. 30 and all tribal employees will be working remotely until then, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

“The Tribe is taking this news seriously and have notified area health departments, as well as other tribes who participated in the event, to ensure that anyone who attended is aware of the possible exposure to COVID-19,” Daniels said in a statement. “This news is unfortunate, but not entirely unexpected, as many regions across Wisconsin continue to see increases in the amount of positive COVID-19 cases. But we will continue to do our part to help minimize the spread of this virus.”

Forest County has seen nine positive cases in the last week, according to the county health department.