In a Sept. 19 story about parole in Wisconsin, The Associated Press erroneously reported that discretionary paroles for a person sentenced to life in prison were not possible if the person’s crime was committed before 2000. In general, such inmates can be eligible for parole unless a judge imposed a sentence of life without parole.
Correction: Election 2022-Wisconsin-Governor story
In a Sept. 19 story about parole in Wisconsin, The Associated Press erroneously reported that discretionary paroles for a person sentenced to life in prison were not possible if the person’s crime was committed before 2000
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A conservative law firm is challenging the use of a federal voter registration form in Wisconsin, saying it doesn’t meet the requirements laid out by state law. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a judge to declare the National Mail Voter Registration Application form illegal in the state and order the Wisconsin Election Commission to withdraw its approval for the form because it doesn’t ask about all of the information required by state law. Wisconsin allows voters to register at the polls on Election Day, so the state isn't required by law to use the federal form. The lawsuit argues the form doesn't include places to fill in required information such as whether a voter has a felony conviction.
The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who led a fruitless 14-month investigation into the state's 2020 election results has appeared in court to represent a man accused of fraudulently requesting absentee ballots. Michael Gableman said he was temporarily representing Harry Wait in a preliminary hearing Monday before a Racine County judge. Wait is accused of election fraud and identity theft for requesting the ballots of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and others. Vos fired Gableman in August after an investigation that found no evidence of voter fraud and cost taxpayers more than $1 million.
A local alderman in Wisconsin whose name appears on the membership rolls of a far-right extremist group has resigned citing safety concerns for his family. Madison Alderman Gary Halverson was among hundreds of elected officials, military members and law enforcement officers who were on a leaked list of Oath Keepers members, the group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Halverson said his resignation follows some vandalism at his house, which he said has triggered symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder for his wife. Halverson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he joined the Oath Keepers in mid-2020 without vetting the organization and has since terminated his membership.
Pewaukee, Wisconsin, a village of 15,000 in Milwaukee’s far-west suburbs, is home to four Dharmic temples, an anomaly in a state rarely recognized for its South Asian immigrant population. The 22 acres that are home to the Hindu and Jain Temples of Wisconsin were situated in the middle of nowhere when they were built in 2001. Now the area is laden with fast-food restaurants and surplus warehouses and has become home to two more groups: devotees of Shirdi Sai Baba and BAPS, or Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha. Believers of these Indic traditions come from all across the state to worship in spaces where they can share languages, culture and spiritual community.
Democrats are pumping an unprecedented amount of money into advertising related to abortion rights. The spending underscores how central the message is to the party in the final weeks before midterm elections. The most intense period of campaigning is only just beginning, and Democrats have already invested more than an estimated $124 million this year in television advertising referencing abortion. That’s twice as much money as the Democrats’ next top issue and almost 20 times more than Democrats spent on abortion-related ads in the 2018 midterms. The spending figures are based on an Associated Press analysis of data provided by the nonpartisan research firm AdImpact.
Democrats are pumping an unprecedented amount of money into advertising related to abortion rights. The spending underscores how central the message is to the party in the final weeks before midterm elections. The most intense period of campaigning is only just beginning, and Democrats have already invested more than an estimated $124 million this year in television advertising referencing abortion. That’s twice as much money as the Democrats’ next top issue and almost 20 times more than Democrats spent on abortion-related ads in the 2018 midterms. The spending figures are based on an Associated Press analysis of data provided by the nonpartisan research firm AdImpact.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration is trying again to limit the amount of chemicals known as PFAS in groundwater. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Evers authorized the Department of Natural Resources last week to begin work on administrative rules establishing limits. The rule-making process typically takes at least two years. Final rules are subject to approval by the governor, the Natural Resources Board and the Legislature. The DNR began working in 2019 to limit PFAS in groundwater but the conservative-leaning Natural Resources Board killed the proposal in February.
The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who led a fruitless 14-month investigation into the state's 2020 election results has appeared in court to represent a man accused of fraudulently requesting absentee ballots. Michael Gableman said he was temporarily representing Harry Wait in a preliminary hearing Monday before a Racine County judge. Wait is accused of election fraud and identity theft for requesting the ballots of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and others. Vos fired Gableman in August after an investigation that found no evidence of voter fraud and cost taxpayers more than $1 million.
The government has renamed more than two dozen lakes and other sites on federal land in Wisconsin to remove a racist term for a Native American woman. The changes announced Thursday capped a nearly yearlong process that began when Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, an American Indian, took office in 2021 and worked to remove the offensive word from the names of nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places nationwide. In Wisconsin, there are 28 places that have been renamed including Squaw Island in Door County, now named Keyes Island. Chairman of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Ron Corn Sr., told WLUK-TV he is gratified that the changes are finally being made.
The man convicted in the fatal shooting of a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband in the school’s arboretum has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Khari Sanford abducted Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre at gunpoint from their Madison home in March 2020 and took them to the UW Arboretum where he shot both of them in the head. He was convicted of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the slayings. The 21-year-old Sanford had been living with his girlfriend, the couple’s daughter, in their home until tensions rose over coronavirus precautions. He was sentenced Wednesday.