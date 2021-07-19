Costs mount in effort to save Wisconsin recreational spot

By scraping tons of sediment off the lake bottom, engineers at Ayres Associates Inc. said they could double the average depth of Echo Lake from 2 feet to 4 feet. That would not only improve water quality and recreation, but it would also increase the 70-acre lake’s capacity for protection against flooding.

City officials will not decide whether to move forward with dredging, however, until they resolve the bigger question of whether to fix the dam. Another study from Ayres Associates is expected later this summer on the cost of the dam project.

If officials decide to remove the dam and dissolve Echo Lake, they would be saving the $2.5 million for dredging plus whatever the cost would be for repairing the dam.

Echo Lake has been part of Burlington since the mid-1800s, but if city officials decide against investing in improvements, the dam could be removed, allowing the lake to empty into the White River and disappear forever.

City Public Works Director Peter Riggs said all options are “on the table.”

If the dam is removed and the lake empties into the White River, Riggs said, officials would undertake reclamation efforts for the river, including deciding where the river should flow and what should be done with the rest of the old lake bed.