County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

“All of the fairs that I’m aware of are onboard to have their fair this year,” Ambrosius said. “We are one big fair family. We all share things back and forth and we’re very optimistic this will be a great year for all of us.”

Brown County was one of the few who hosted a fair last summer, and Ambrosius said they’re planning to follow many of the same safety protocols during this year’s event.

“We bought a lot of equipment like sanitizer stands, those types of items. That’s all brought us into this year,” Ambrosius said. “We’ll be using those same safety equipment, the same signage, and still have the hand sanitizers.”

Like many local fairs, Ambrosius said Brown County relies on sponsors to help cover event costs. She said they lost a few business sponsors in 2020 due to the economic impact of the pandemic, but others stepped up their donations to cover the losses.

Barnett said losing business sponsorships was one of the major reasons the Oneida County group chose to cancel last year’s event.

But his fair committee decided to try something new this year, holding a 12-hour livestreamed telethon to raise money for the event. Barnett said they brought in around $7,500 in donations.