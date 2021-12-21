 Skip to main content
Court asks justices to consider victim amendment question

A state appeals court wants the Wisconsin Supreme Court to decide whether a constitutional amendment expanding crime victims' rights was worded properly in a statewide referendum

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state appeals court wants the Wisconsin Supreme Court to decide whether a constitutional amendment expanding crime victims’ rights was enacted properly.

Voters approved the so-called Marsy's Law amendment in a statewide referendum in April 2020. Late last year Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ruled the ballot question was improperly phrased and didn't adequately warn voters that the amendment would diminish defendant's rights.

Remington let the amendment stand, however, while the Wisconsin Elections Commission and others pursued an appeal.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Tuesday that judges on the 3rd District Court of Appeals have asked the state Supreme Court to take the case from them and decide if the amendment is valid. They said the case involves significant questions of constitutional law and could have a far-ranging effect on Wisconsin's criminal justice system.

Myranda Tanck, a spokeswoman for Marsy's Law for Wisconsin, said she was confident the amendment is valid.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.

