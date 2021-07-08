Court: DNR can impose farm conditions, consider well impact

The DNR, now under the control of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, has changed its stance and now supports the permit conditions. But Republican legislators joined the lawsuit, siding with Kinnard Farms, saying if the DNR wanted to impose the conditions it would have to write them up as new administrative rules and try to win legislative approval.

The court ruled 4-2 that the DNR can enforce the conditions. Writing for the majority, Justice Jill Karofsky noted that other sections of state law grant the department “all authority necessary” to protect the state's waters and allow the department to mandate conditions to achieve that goal. Nothing in state law requires the department to draft individual rules to assure compliance, she added.

Tony Wilkin Gibart, executive director of Midwest Environmental Advocates, called the decision a win for Kewaunee County residents concerned about pollution.

“They have worked tirelessly for more than eight long years, pushing back against special interests that have sought to make Wisconsin's water and public health laws unenforceable,” he said. “This decision is a victory not only for them, but for the environmental laws that protect us all.”