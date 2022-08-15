Court: Mask order didn't violate shop's free speech rights (copy)

The widow if a man who died at a Wisconsin veterans nursing home is suing the state as well as some of the facility’s employees who she said failed to properly care for her husband. Luane Krall, in her lawsuit, said staff failed to ensure her husband, Randy, was hydrated, which led to his death in late 2020 at age 69. Krall said staff at the troubled home in Union Grove provided “reckless, wanton, demeaning and inhuman treatment” of her husband. The lawsuit seeks unspecified financial damages. A Department of Veterans Affairs spokeswoman, in an email, said the DVA’s medical director previously reviewed the case and determined that appropriate care was provided.