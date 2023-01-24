 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Court reverses class action decision in Burger King lawsuit

An appellate court has ruled that a judge improperly certified a lawsuit alleging that scores of Burger King managers across Wisconsin deserve overtime pay as a class action

  • 0
Burger King-Class Action

FILE - The Burger King logo is displayed on a sign outside a restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. A judge improperly certified a lawsuit alleging that scores of Burger King restaurants across Wisconsin owe managers overtime pay as a class action, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

 Gene J. Puskar - staff, AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge improperly certified a lawsuit alleging that scores of Burger King managers across Wisconsin deserve overtime pay as a class action, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday.

A group of around a half-dozen managers and assistant managers at Burger Kings run by Cave Enterprises Operations LLC filed a lawsuit in November 2019, alleging that they have to work more than 40 hours a week and spend most of their time doing the same work as nonexecutive employees at the restaurants. Wisconsin administrative code provides that employers don't have to pay workers overtime if those workers serve as executives or managers.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Pedro Colon, a former Democratic legislator, granted the plaintiffs' motion in August 2021 to certify the lawsuit as a class action, including all salaried managers and assistant managers at Cave Burger Kings across the state. The class includes 207 general managers and 107 assistant general managers, according to court documents.

People are also reading…

The company argued on appeal that Colon erroneously exercised his discretion and that questions about how much time each manager in the class actually spends on nonmanagerial tasks haven't been answered. Colon agreed that those questions should be answered for each manager but didn't explain how to do that without requiring individual testimony.

The 1st District Court of Appeals agreed with the company, issuing a unanimous ruling that Colon didn't explain the rationale for his decision and determined multiple questions of fact must be addressed before certifying the lawsuit as a class action. The appellate court sent the case back to Colon to reanalyze the class action request.

“The court's demonstration of rational decision-making will in turn support a determination that it properly exercised its discretion in reaching a decision on the class certification that a reasonable court could reach, " Judge Maxine Aldridge White wrote.

The attorneys representing the managers, Timothy Maynard, Summer Murshid and Larry Johnson, didn't immediately respond to an email Tuesday seeking comment on the ruling.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin Assembly puts bail amendment on April ballot

Wisconsin Assembly puts bail amendment on April ballot

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly gave a final, bipartisan push Thursday to a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder for violent criminals to get out of jail on bail. The measure will now go before voters to be ratified in the statewide April 4 election. Its passage in the Assembly by a 74-23 vote marks the culmination of a push by Republican lawmakers to speed the amendment before voters. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is unable to veto a constitutional amendment. Democratic lawmakers said they were concerned about the scope of the amendment, which lawmakers plan to clarify before April.

Wisconsin police: Body believed to be that of missing woman

Police say a woman's body found Wednesday in western Wisconsin is believed to be that of a woman who went missing after relatives last saw her in late December. Monroe County Sheriff Wesley Revels says the body was found Wednesday morning in a rural area in the Township of La Grange as a search was being conducted for 50-year-old Felicia J. Wanna. Revels says authorities believe the body is that of Wanna, but the death investigation is ongoing. The Ho-Chunk Police Department said in a release posted Jan. 5 on Facebook that Wanna last had contact with family on Dec. 29 and she “has a history of mental health concerns."

Man gets life without parole in UW-Madison student's slaying

Man gets life without parole in UW-Madison student's slaying

A judge has sentenced a man convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 to life in prison without any chance of parole. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor sentenced 56-year-old David Kahl on Friday. Kaul pleaded guilty in October in the strangulation and stabbing death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmerman. Kahl told the judge Friday that he didn't want a chance at parole. He told Taylor that he felt horrible about killing Zimmerman. Taylor said his regret is coming too late. Kahl obstructed the investigation into Zimmerman's death for years before he was finally charged in 2020.

Minnesota House backs abortion rights after HHS chief visits

Minnesota House backs abortion rights after HHS chief visits

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has visited Minnesota to affirm the Biden administration’s commitment to abortion rights despite the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Becerra went to a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in St. Paul Wednesday. Then he appeared with Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic legislative leaders at a news conference before the Minnesota House passed a fast-tracked bill to codify abortion rights into state statues by a vote of 69-65. The Senate could pass the bill as soon as next week. Becerra says it's time for the rest of the country to follow Minnesota's lead.

4 people indicted in fatal shooting of US postal worker

Four people have been indicted in the fatal shooting of U.S. Postal Service employee Aundre Cross. Federal prosecutors in Milwaukee announced Thursday that 38-year-old Lakisha Ducksworth was indicted on charges of lying to investigators. Three other people had already been charged in the case: 36-year-old Kevin McCaa and 26-year-old Charles Ducksworth Jr. were indicted on murder and gun charges, and 34-year-old Shanelle McCoy was also indicted on charges of lying to investigators. Prosecutors say McCaa also was charged with unlawfully possessing ammunition and Ducksworth also was charged with possessing marijuana with intent to distribute. Cross was fatally shot while delivering mail on Dec. 9. It's not clear whether Charles Ducksworth Jr. and Lakisha Ducksworth are related.

Wisconsin Senate OKs welfare vote, nixes Evers' abortion ask

Wisconsin Senate OKs welfare vote, nixes Evers' abortion ask

Republican Wisconsin lawmakers have rejected calls from Gov. Tony Evers and other Democrats to ask voters whether the state should continue to ban abortions, opting instead to advance a ballot question on welfare eligibility. The advisory referendum from Republicans seeks to ask April voters' views on work-search requirements for receiving welfare. Democrats argued Tuesday that the Legislature should focus on abortion, citing data from polls that show a majority of the state's residents support legal abortion. The Senate also gave its final approval to a constitutional amendment that would make it harder for violent criminals to get out of jail on bail.

UW-Richland closure transition plan calls for online focus

University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials want their Richland campus to focus on online education after in-person instruction ends for good after the spring semester. UW System President Jay Rothman in November ordered UW-Platteville to stop offering degree programs at the Richland campus after the semester ends. He told Platteville Chancellor Tammy Evetovich to come up with a transition plan. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Platteville released a plan this week that calls for Richland students to take classes at the main campus or at the Baraboo-Sauk County campus and the Richland campus shift to online education.

Man charged with imprisoning woman in La Crosse house

Prosecutors have charged a 27-year-old man with imprisoning a woman in her home in La Crosse earlier this month. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the Lancaster man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County with felony kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim by use of force and jumping bail. He also was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police that Cole Clark showed up at her home on Jan. 11 and wouldn't let her leave. Clark denies any wrongdoing.

Wind turbine, blades collapse onto southern Wisconsin field

A company that operates a southern Wisconsin wind farm is investigating what caused part of a wind turbine and its blades to plummet to the ground, leaving debris strewn across a field. No one was injured Wednesday night when the blades and top portion of a wind turbine collapsed in Dodge County, near the town of Herman. WISN-TV reports the turbine, which is part of the Butler Ridge wind farm, stands about 400 feet above the ground. NextEra Energy Resources owns the turbine. The company said in statement that it is working to determine “the cause of the turbine failure and assessing other turbines on site."

Man charged with opening fire at picnic found dead in jail

A Milwaukee man accused of killing two people and wounding three others when he allegedly opened fire at a Memorial Day picnic in 2006 has been found dead in his jail cell. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that 49-year-old Octaviano Juarez-Corro was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday morning. Authorities said he was in a single-occupant cell and there were no obvious signs of injury or trauma. Prosecutors have alleged Juarez-Corro was in divorce proceedings with his wife when he showed up at the picnic uninvited to confront her. He opened fire and then fled. Juarez-Corro was placed on the FBI's top 10 most wanted list in 2021. He was finally captured in Mexico in February 2022.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lab-grown meat coming soon to U.S. supermarkets?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News