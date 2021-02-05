COVID-19 variants add more variables to playing in pandemic

“The large university medical centers are doing it, but there’s no uniform plan,” he said. “There’s no funding for it, per se, at this point.”

The University of Michigan and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have been conducting genomic surveillance for months but sequencing was ramped up in early January as British variant data emerged.

Emily Martin, who leads Michigan’s campus testing program, said there was a brand of PCR test that shows a unique pattern for the British variant that “doesn’t work perfectly, but it can work as an initial screen.”

“We use this as a first pass while we wait for sequencing results to come back,” she said. “However, it doesn’t work for the other variants we are watching for like the one that has been circulating in Brazil.”

“Technically, the only way you’re really going to be able to find out if you have a variant is by full genetic sequencing," said Scott Miscovich, the SEC’s contracted medical director for the league’s COVID-19 testing program. He said the SECs 14 schools were doing what Michigan is doing.