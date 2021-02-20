COVID rate in Wisconsin prisons five times higher than state

Wisconsin has trimmed its prison population by about 3,400 since early March 2020 — now at its lowest point in more than two decades. Revocations — violations of post-release supervision — are trending down, Beard said, meaning fewer people are serving time for that reason. Still, the state’s 19,858 inmates as of Jan. 29 are filling facilities designed to hold only 17,609.

Inmate advocates say Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, could alleviate crowding by issuing reprieves or commuting the sentences of medically vulnerable inmates. He has declined to wield those powers despite previously setting a goal to cut the state prison population in half.

In a Dec. 1 media briefing, Evers dismissed suggestions that overcrowding made inmates significantly more vulnerable to COVID-19. More important, he said, was to halt the virus outside of prisons and block its pathways in.

“It’s the issue of what’s going on in the community and in the state of Wisconsin — and in our country — that this virus is so prevalent,” he told reporters. “If we had 5% of the prisoners left in an institution, they’d still be getting COVID-19.”

Inmate infection rates have slowed in recent weeks, and vaccines offer additional hope. But inmates fear additional outbreaks, and families are mourning losses.