Crews contain electrical building fire at Green Bay hospital
AP

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a fire in an electrical building at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay Saturday night caused about $100,000 worth of damage.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a call about 7:45 p.m. and discovered a small fire in a service room of the adjacent building. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the room.

The hospital remained in full operation during the incident and no patient care was impacted, authorities said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

