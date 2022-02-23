 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crews work to recover victim from burned bar in Door County

Fire officials are assessing the stability of what remains of a burned bar in Sturgeon Bay as they work toward recovering the body of a person killed in Tuesday's fire

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — Fire officials are assessing the stability of what remains of a burned bar in Sturgeon Bay as they work toward recovering the body of a person killed in Tuesday's fire.

Assistant Police Chief Dan Brinkman says they hope the victim can be removed from the rubble at Butch's Bar without compromising the safety of the investigative team.

Brinkman says if necessary, heavy equipment will be brought in to collapse the walls that remain standing around the rubble. It's hoped a more thorough search of the scene will then be conducted.

One person remains unaccounted for as a result of the fire that collapsed the roof and second floor of the building.

Nine rooms above the bar were occupied by renters. All but the two who were missing had been accounted for after the fire. One person suffered injuries in the fire and was taken to a hospital, then transferred to a burn unit elsewhere.

Firefighters were called to the bar about 3:40 a.m. All nine mainland fire departments on the Door County Peninsula responded and fought the raging fire in frigid conditions.

A team from the State Fire Marshal's office is assisting local investigators.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

