Crowded stadiums, pandemic create combustible mix this fall

The NFL doesn’t have a blanket policy for masks or vaccination status for fans. That creates a patchwork of guidelines that each of the 32 teams has developed.

The Las Vegas Raiders, for instance, will require proof of vaccination for all fans 12 and over. The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks will require that fans show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Louisiana State University, a college football powerhouse, has a policy similar to the Saints.

Many teams are asking fans to wear masks indoors but not requiring them while they are in their seats.

Football games are the latest events to resume with full stadiums or arenas, following a summer of concerts, NBA playoff games and baseball.

DO OUTDOOR STADIUMS ELIMINATE RISK?

No. But they are considered safer because air circulates better in them, which can hamper the airborne virus’s ability to spread.

That said, there’s still an “extremely high chance” an unvaccinated and unmasked fan could wind up with COVID-19 if they sit next to an infected person for three hours or so, even outdoors, said Demmer, the epidemiologist.

Most of the NFL’s 30 stadiums are open-air venues.