Cudahy police officers wound suspect in exchange of gunfire
CUDAHY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say Cudahy police shot and injured an armed suspect Saturday night after responding to a fight in the Milwaukee suburb.

Police said in statement that officers responding to a call about 8 p.m. exchanged shots with the suspect, who was taken to a hospital for treatment. The suspect's condition is not known. No officers were injured.

No further details were provided about the person who was shot or what led to the exchange. Police are not seeking other suspects and there is no threat to the public, the statement said.

