Dane County deputy stabbed in park, fires her weapon

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (AP) — A Dane County sheriff's deputy fired her gun after being stabbed by an individual she was checking on at a park near Cross Plains, officials said Friday.

The deputy saw a suspicious person while on routine patrol about 8:15 p.m. Thursday in Festge Park in the Town of Berry, sheriff's officials said.

The deputy made contact with the man who attacked her with an edged weapon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office tweeted. She fired her weapon and the attacker fled. It’s not known if the man was hit by gunfire.

Authorities say the deputy was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the case. The search for the man continues.

