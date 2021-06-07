Dane County governments inch toward in-person meetings again

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Local governments across Dane County are inching back toward in-person meetings as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said public meetings won't resume until city buildings re-open and that won't happen for at least another month, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Monday. Once the buildings reopen the city will consider allowing face-to-face meetings or a hybrid approach with both in-person and online participation.

The city and Dane County share a central building. Dane County officials are exploring a hybrid option for county board meetings but several meeting rooms would need technology upgrade. The board last week approved a $372,000 contract for audio-visual upgrades in its main chamber. The work could take all summer.

The Verona City Council plans to hold its first face-to-face meeting on June 14 but will offer online participation as well. The Middleton City Council may try hybrid meetings starting in early July, City Administrator Mike Davis said.

The Sun Prairie City Council hopes to meet in-person on July 20 but the public will still have to observe and comment virtually, Mayor Paul Esser said.

