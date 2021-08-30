Dane County officials considering plan to shelter homeless

“Providing hotel shelter is the right thing to do at this time, and it is expensive to maintain,” Parisi said. “In addition to these resources for people experiencing homelessness, additional (federal) dollars may be needed to relaunch pandemic responses in other areas that only two months ago we thought we could wind down.”

According to Wegleitner’s resolution, 139 people are being housed in hotels, and 60 people are on the waitlist.

Wegleitner’s resolution would also make some more immediate changes that do not require funding, including directing county staff to find sites for lawful car camping and changing county ordinances to allow homeless people to stay for free at county campgrounds for extended periods of time.

Current county campground regulations require registration and a camping fee, and limit stays to 14 consecutive days. Those requirements would be waived for homeless campers through March 31 under the proposal.

The city doesn’t have any campgrounds, but some temporary encampments were allowed during the pandemic, and the city is pursuing two sites for campgrounds. O’Keefe said the City Council will hopefully take up a resolution to allow for some campgrounds at its Aug. 31 meeting.