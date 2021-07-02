DCI investigates shooting of man by Shawano County deputy

RED SPRINGS, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a shooting by a deputy in Shawano County.

The Department of Justice on Friday said dispatchers received a 911 call about a single-car crash in Red Springs, north of Gresham, around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The agency's statement said the responding deputy noticed the driver had a gun.

“The subject had a gun in his hands and the officer directed the subject to put down the gun. The subject did not put down the gun and raised the gun toward the officer. The officer fired at the subject and struck him,” a department press release said.

The man was being treated Friday for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the press release, no officers were injured and all involved are fully cooperating with the DCI. The deputy was placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.

The DCI will turn over the results of its investigation to the Shawano County district attorney.

Red Springs is between Wausau and Green Bay in northeastern Wisconsin.

