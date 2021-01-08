Death of 9 nuns highlights toll of coronavirus in convents

“We realize that our communal lifestyle makes us, along with other religious communities, a target for this virus,” Sister Mary Christopher Moore, a leader of the Felician Sisters of North America, said in May.

Provincial House had no positive COVID-19 cases during the first wave of the virus last spring. But as New York’s Capital Region experienced a sharp increase in infections this fall, the home, with 140 residents, wasn’t spared; 47 sisters tested positive for the virus, Hartigan said.

All were quarantined, she said. They were cared for by their personal physicians in private rooms on a dedicated wing of the Provincial House, which is not a nursing home. None participated in communal activities, Hartigan said.

Only one sister is still being treated for the virus, she said. Five staff members with mild symptoms are quarantined at home and 21 employees who tested positive have recovered, she said.

Hartigan said the Provincial House follows guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health to limit spread of the virus, including appropriate personal protective equipment, quarantining sisters who test positive and prohibiting all public access.

“We pray the increasing number of cases across our country is temporary, and we mourn the loss not only of our sisters, but also all loss of all life and all suffering during this pandemic,” Hartigan said. “We look forward to the vaccine and the end of this worldwide health crisis.”

